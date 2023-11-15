Four Liverpool players less than two months away from talks with European clubs for free transfer

Liverpool watched a host of first-team players leave the club for free last summer and it seems that we may be set to see several more follow suit at the end of this season too.

As reported by The Express: ‘Liverpool have four players who are free to sign pre-contract agreements with other European clubs in January.

‘As players enter the final six months of their existing deals, they are able to speak to potential suitors about a free transfer in the summer’.

All the players in question have reason to think that they could fight for a place in our side next season, or for another top European club.

First up is Joel Matip, a player many expected could be edging towards the end of his Anfield career but after 12 appearances already this season and a place in the last Whoscored? team of the week – there’s a case to make that it’s worth offering him another year on Merseyside.

Next we have Thiago Alcantara, no doubt one of the most talented players within Jurgen Klopp’s squad but with his last appearance now nine months in the past – perhaps it is time that we accept a future without the Spaniard is most likely.

Penultimately is Adrian, although he’s not been given a place in our Europa League squad and is firmly our third-choice option in goal – we may struggle to find another option who is as eager to play for the Reds and as experienced.

Finally there’s perhaps the toughest decision in Conor Bradley, with Calvin Ramsay being sent to Preston on loan it did look like we would be playing the 20-year-old in cup competitions this season but injuries have hampered his chances of making an impression.

Certainly a few headaches ahead for the Reds but not long to go until those from around the continent can start shooting their shot.

