Possible Jurgen Klopp successor just matched Pep Guardiola to further prove LFC credentials

It’s not an eventuality Liverpool fans will want to consider for a plethora of reasons, but Jurgen Klopp will one day depart.

The pertinent question at that point will be: Who on earth is qualified to replace one of the greatest managers in the Reds’ bejewelled history?

Step forward, Xabi Alonso, perhaps?

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen have an identical record after 11 games this season as Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich did in 2015/16. Bayern went on to win the league that season: 🏟️ 11 games

✅ 10 wins

🤝 1 draw

❌ 0 defeats

🔢 31 points

🥇 1st in the table Incredible work. 👏 pic.twitter.com/97bSvMDjdH — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 15, 2023

The Spaniard has yet to lose a game in the German top-flight this season, matching Pep Guardiola’s record with Bayern from 2015/16, as per @StatmanDave’s tweet on X.

READ MORE: Liverpool player isn’t getting credit he deserves as data proves he’s the Premier League’s best – opinion

READ MORE: The left-footed centre-backs Liverpool should consider signing, according to ChatGPT

Is Xabi Alonso Madrid-bound?

According to reliable reports from Germany, our former Red’s current terms with Leverkusen would allow him to shake hands on a switch to one of his former clubs – including Liverpool, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

With Carlo Ancelotti’s future in the Spanish capital far from certain amid ongoing speculation, it’s possible that the La Liga giants could turn to one of the most promising young coaches in Europe.

We’d be far from likely to have any say in the matter with Jurgen Klopp’s current terms set to keep him at L4 until the summer of 2026. Though, if anything, we’d imagine much of the fanbase would be keen to extend that period even further – and rightly so!

Perhaps one day we could reunite Alonso with his old home in Merseyside, though that day looks to be increasingly far off into the future.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 12 Review 🤩: Tsimikas benching frustration, Palmer bargain? Time to sell Heung-min Son?