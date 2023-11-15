Liverpool line up January signing despite contradicting reports; can sign him for roughly £30m – report

Liverpool reportedly ‘retain an interest in Andre’s services’ despite landing four new midfielders this summer.

This comes courtesy of 90Min, with the Merseysiders having been proactive in the prior window with the additions of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo.

There remain some concerns from the fanbase over the long-term prospects of the Argentine star in the No.6 role, which could see Jurgen Klopp’s men move for a new holding midfielder in January.

Contradicting reports… what do Liverpool want?

The 24-year-old has been far from poor in the holding role, despite comments to the contrary.

Our World Cup-winning midfielder’s recovery pace has, admittedly, been exposed on occasion. That said, the early signs indicate that Mac Allister has been an astute purchase.

Andre (valued in the region of £30m) appears the more reliable defensive operator, though it can’t be denied that our No.10’s creative capabilities are valuable in a deeper role.

Perhaps it depends to some degree on how bothered the club is by his limited recovery pace.

