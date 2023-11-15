(Video) ‘Pep or Klopp’ – Carragher and Neville pick favourite manager

It’s one of the biggest debates in the modern era, who’s the better manager between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp – with Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville both now sharing their thoughts.

In a quickfire question and answer session with Now, the duo were asked for a one word answer to a series of questions.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool youngster scores World Cup opener; one to watch

The one about our boss and Manchester City’s provoked the same reaction from the pair – “Klopp”.

It will be music to the ears of our fans and something we all whole-heatedly agree with but perhaps not something that will be accepted by all those up the M62!

You can watch Carragher and Neville’s comments on Klopp and Guardiola via now on TikTok:

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red