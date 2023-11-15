Mo Salah successor available for free; agent sends Liverpool message – report

No Liverpool supporter wants to contemplate a life without Mo Salah but those in charge of recruitment must start planning for the future and one interesting option may be about to arise.

Speaking with El Correo (via HITC), Felix Tainta – the agent of Nico Williams – said: “In a few months, his contract ends. Let’s not forget that.

“There is no definitive offer from the club. In any case, the one who has to decide his future is the player. The club knows what the player’s approach is and what he wants.

“(Athletic) must listen to the player, and must try to reach an agreement that is good for both parties, always keeping in mind that the contract ends in a few months, let us not forget.”

It had been reported that we were one of four clubs already interested in Nico Williams, alongside Aston Villa, Arsenal and Tottenham, showing the attraction that is present in the player from other clubs.

The 21-year-old could be a great option for the coming years but whether we need to add another attacking option to our roster this summer, would be a decision of Jurgen Klopp and his staff.

Our Egyptian King is 31-years-old but still performing like a 21-year-old himself and unless his head is turned by another lucrative offer from the middle east, then we may well see that no replacement is needed yet.

The Athletic Bilbao attacker has one goal and five assists in 10 games in La Liga this season, compare that to 12 goals and 4 assists from our No.11 in 17 games – there’s no real competition.

We may not even need the Spanish international yet and he may not even be an improvement on what we already have but stranger things have certainly happened.

