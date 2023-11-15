(Video) ‘I would’ – Diego Simeone wants Liverpool man at Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone is known for making some bold statements and this has occurred once again as it was revealed his eyes are firmly set on one Liverpool man.

Speaking with Cadena SER (translated and quoted via teamtalk.com), the 53-year-old was asked who he would like to replace him at the Spanish club.

He said: “One of the best Klopp, Ancelotti, Pochettino… They are the coaches that I would like to be at Atletico”.

We never want to see Jurgen Klopp leave Anfield and it’s likely the Atletico Madrid fans feel similar about the Argentine in charge of their club, so let’s just agree to leave everything as it is!

You can watch Simeone’s comments on Klopp via cadenaser.com:

