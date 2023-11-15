(Video) “They told me” – Luis Suarez asked to advise Darwin Nunez by Liverpool

Luis Suarez knows better than most about how to settle into life in Liverpool as a Uruguayan forward and it appears he’s been a constant help for Darwin Nunez since his arrival.

Quoted by EPSN, the former Barcelona man said: “As a teammate, I am not surprised because I knew, even when he had a bad time in Liverpool last year I spoke to him, in Liverpool they told me to talk to him.

“I warned him and told him what English football was. He, with the heart he has, opened up and told me what It had happened to him at that moment, we talked about it. Also about the number nine shirt in the national team, I told him that when I leave I want him to grab it.

“That’s why, if you listen to Darwin’s statements, he says it with total sincerity. As a teammate I am happy for him; I spoke about it internally, and before the game with Brazil. These are things that we are happy about as teammates.

“We are different, we are from different generations, and I am happy for the moment that he is experiencing in his club and in the national team.”

It’s certainly interesting to hear the claim from our former No.7 that he was asked by Anfield officials to speak with the ex-Benfica man.

If we take the improvement that we’ve seen from the striker in this season alone and already, it certainly seems something has clicked and maybe we owe some thanks to our former player.

You can view Suarez’s comments via ESPN UK on YouTube:

