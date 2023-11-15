(Video) What ex-Red Solanke said on camera about reported Liverpool target will intrigue fans

Dominic Solanke unfortunately didn’t make it at Liverpool, though that hasn’t stopped him from forging an impressive career on the South Coast.

The Englishman has already registered eight goal contributions (seven goals and one assist) from 15 games across all competitions.

The 26-year-old was asked about the toughest teammate he’s faced in training, to which he duly responded with: “Lloyd Kelly.”

It’s a perhaps unsurprising answer, though one that may be of interest to Liverpool fans regardless in light of the ongoing links with the Cherries centre-half of late.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the Premier League’s official YouTube channel: