‘You’re just scumbags’ – Ex-Liverpool hero hits out at critics after TV appearance receives widespread backlash

With a return to international action meaning a break in club football, it hasn’t stopped one former Liverpool player from being on the receiving end of a barrage of abuse.

Taking to his X account, Michael Owen wrote: ‘You’re just scumbags. Always have been. Trawl through a load of messages until you find a couple of negative ones and then create an article. Most people thought the show was insightful and educational. Which is our aim’.

This came after the former forward’s most recent appearance on ‘Mic’d Up’ with Howard Webb, where the most controversial VAR decisions are discussed and analysed further with previously unheard conversations between the officials being shared.

Although there wasn’t a heavy involvement with Jurgen Klopp’s side in this edition (thankfully!), that didn’t stop some backlash for the way in which our former player dealt with the head of the PGMOL.

Dan Cancion wrote for The Mail Online: ‘Michael Owen panned for NOT challenging the former ref’.

There was widespread discussion online about the fact that the 43-year-old isn’t exactly the best placed presenter of the show.

The presence of this review show should allow the chance for the head of the officials to explain the decisions but also for them to be held accountable for any errors.

If the host of the show is too friendly and laid back, then there’s little point of the former Manchester United man being there.

The former England international can strike out and call critics ‘scumbags’ all he likes but this is a position of great responsibility and should be handed to some qualified to handle it.

You can view Owen’s comments via his X account:

