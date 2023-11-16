Fresh Andre development will excite Liverpool fans amid £30m possibility – report

Liverpool have taken the lead to sign Andre. Liverpool have ceded the lead. Liverpool have abandoned the race entirely in favour of alternative targets.

Which one is it exactly?

IF – and it’s a big if – the 22-year-old is indeed set to link up with Jurgen Klopp’s men in the January window.

Sport (via Football Talk) are convinced that the Merseysiders have once again taken the lead in the race for the footballer’s signature, ahead of the likes of Fulham, Arsenal, Manchester United and other linked outfits.

Who is Andre Trindade?

Andre has attracted the wandering gaze of top European outfits with his performances in the Brazilian top-flight this term.

There’s no question that his profile will have been raised even further by the part he played in Fluminense’s first title win in the Copa Libertadores against Boca Juniors.

FBref indicates that the cup-winner would be a more than reliable figure in possession (registering in the 98th and 99th percentile respectively for passes attempted and completed).

Mac Allister would be the more creative option of the two, though it remains to be seen whether the club intend to use his assets higher up the pitch.

The ideal time for Liverpool to strike?

With the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A coming to a close ahead of the January window, the time is indeed ripe for Liverpool to strike.

That is, of course, if, despite reports to the contrary, we still intend to pursue the Brazilian in the next window.

Reports have suggested that Liverpool could snap him up for as little as £30m – a minuscule figure, it has to be said, for one of the globe’s most highly-rated young defensive midfielders.

With Alexis Mac Allister’s numbers far from poor in the No.6 role, however, one could understand our decision-makers having second thoughts over the prospect of pushing the Argentinian higher up the pitch.

Alternative targets?

We at Empire of the Kop have sung the praises of Bayer Leverkusen’s Exequiel Palacios as a potential target, though one might imagine he’ll be a little unaffordable mid-season.

The 25-year-old boasts a creative influence married with solid progressive and defensive traits, marking him out as a potentially superior option in the No.6 compared to our Argentine sensation.

But he’ll be too expensive for Liverpool as soon as January – especially following his recent contract extension in Germany – won’t he?

