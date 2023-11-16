Liverpool could replace Mo Salah for free with contract loophole – report

Liverpool’s Mo Salah is enjoying yet another stellar campaign for the club, though concerns persist over his long-term future at Anfield.

The Egyptian King’s contract is currently due to expire in the summer of 2025, though it’s unclear whether the Reds may consider selling in the event of a big fee arriving.

In which case, you’d have to imagine the club’s recruitment team already have a number of names in mi nd when it comes to players who could fill the 31-year-old’s boots – step forward Nico Williams.

El Correo (via Anfield Central) reports that the attacker’s current terms are set to expire this coming summer, which will surely invite bids from a host of top European outfits.

Keep, sell or extend Mo Salah’s contract?

It’s the big question that plagued many a mind last summer!

With the prospect of a mega bid from Saudi Arabia on the cards, you could forgive fans for thinking of the future, sad as it may be, beyond Salah.

Likewise, of course, with the former Roma hitman in such imperious form and showing no sign of slowing down, you could justify extending his stay at L4.

Could Williams be a viable replacement?

Should the Egyptian international leave next summer, however, you could do much worse than the versatile Nico Williams.

The 21-year-old has been mainly a creative force this term, registering five assists and one goal across 10 La Liga appearances.

He’d have to seriously improve his goal threat – registering in the 54th percentile for non-penalty xG compared to Salah’s 99th percentile. That said, we’re encouraged by the number of touches he’s taking in the opponents’ penalty area (87th percentile).

EOTK FPL Gameweek 12 Review