Liverpool signing told he’s not good enough for role he was bought for

Steve Nicol has questioned whether Wataru Endo is the answer to Liverpool’s No.6 woes.

This comes amid some concern from sections of the fanbase over Alexis Mac Allister’s suitability for the role in question.

“If they can get somebody beside the two of them [Szoboszlai and Mac Allister] they can just take a step further forward,” the ex-Red spoke on the ESPN FC podcast.

“Right now I don’t know [who that could be], I don’t have anyone.

“I used to think Amrabat would be the right one beside them, but at United it’s not quite working out. I thought initially he would be ideal, he could sit just behind the two of them and let them do more going forward.

“But I don’t think Endo’s the answer, I don’t think Jones is the answer. So right now, I think Liverpool need to be on the lookout for somebody.”

The Merseysiders currently find themselves second in the league table following their 3-0 win over Brentford, a point behind league leaders Manchester City who they face after the international break.

If not Alexis Mac Allister then who?

Whilst we’d agree that Endo hasn’t shown his best yet in a red shirt, it’s perhaps a little harsh to rule him out entirely before he’s handed a consistent run of games.

Whether such an eventuality will come to pass in a midfield department that is now filled to the brim with top talent remains to be seen.

It’s worth remembering, when it comes to our Japanese international, that the No.6 role has previously demanded a settling-in period for the first-half of the season with Fabinho playing catch-up following his switch away from Monaco.

