Jarell Quansah vow bodes trouble for Liverpool January signing

Jarell Quansah has set himself the goal of being ‘at least’ on the leading players in the Premier League.

The youngster has been in impressive form for the Reds this term following his surprise promotion from the Academy.

“You look at goals yourself, there is no point in setting goals that you think you could reach. You might as well just set a goal that maybe looks out of reach, but you never know what you can get to,” the 20-year-old was quoted as saying by the Echo.

“So no (this season hasn’t exceeded expectations), because no-one has said Jarell Quansah is one of the best players in the world yet. No-one’s said he’s a top centre-back, no-one’s said he’s all this.

“So until I’m regarded as at least one of the best players in the Premier League, then there is no reason for me to sit on what I’ve got and go, ‘oh, yeah, I’ve played nine games for Liverpool.’ That’s never been the end goal.”

The Englishman has featured in nine games across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s men in 2023/24. The Reds have won all but one of these clashes – a 3-2 defeat in France to Toulouse; a game in which a late equaliser was overruled by VAR.

Watch out mystery January signing…

There’s still an argument for Liverpool to push for defensive reinforcements given our current lack of left-sided defenders.

That said, having played frequently as the left-sided centre-half in the backline this term, Quansah has made a case of his own to be considered Virgil van Dijk’s backup.

How many other options are there in the market around his age group that would be willing to earn as few minutes whilst also possessing a sizeable talent ceiling?

It has to be a narrow pool, surely?

It might even, dare we say it, encourage our recruitment team to hold off on strengthening that particular area just yet!

