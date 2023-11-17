(Video) Alexander-Arnold floors Rashford after United man wastes brilliant pass

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcus Rashford are born to dislike each other and despite playing for the same national side, the pair were still finding a way to tackle each other.

After our No.66 played a brilliant pass to the Manchester United man, he failed to capitalise on it and make much of the chance.

As the ball was cleared, the Scouser picked up the ball and his heavy touch took him in the path of his teammate who just wasted the opportunity to score.

The pair failed to move out the way of each other, leading to a clash that looked to be very painful for all involved.

You can watch the footage of Alexander-Arnold and Rashford via @Hennes_4 on X:

Rashford ruined Trent’s absolute ping so he bodied him 15 seconds later 🤣 pic.twitter.com/joSyuLXNB2 — Hennes (@Hennes_4) November 17, 2023

