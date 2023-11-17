Rafa Benitez ‘ruled against’ Everton signing Liverpool’s 15-goal attacker; plays every week

Rafa Benitez will forever be remembered as being one of just two men to have managed both Liverpool and Everton and given the varying levels of success at each club, he’s more favourably thought of at Anfield.

There’s now been another revelation about his time at Goodison Park, that will do little to keep any Blues on the Spaniard’s side.

Speaking with AD Sportwereld (via Football Espana), former Everton Sporting Director Marcel Brands shared the shocking tale: “I wanted to install my philosophy and structure in the Club that would allow Everton to progress, but the decisions from above did not allow it. In the summer of 2021 we were looking to bring Luis Diaz from Porto.

“I was working hard to get James Rodriguez to go to Porto as part of the deal that would bring Diaz to the Club, however, Rafa Benitez ruled against it because he was not sure about the player.”

It’s safe to say that those of a blue persuasion didn’t need many more reasons to dislike their former manager but this will certainly not help.

The mere thought of the Colombian wearing the colours of our neighbours is chilling but to know it was so close is really amazing,

There was plenty of talk of our former boss being :’Agent Rafa’ during his time across Stanley Park and this will only add yet more fuel to that rather comical fire that is still burning brightly.

Thankfully those in charge of the recruitment were unable to convince the former Chelsea and Newcastle boss and now we’re reaping the rewards for the decision, with our No.7 undoubtedly being a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Just when you thought there wasn’t enough reasons to like our former boss, he’s given us all another massive one!

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red