(Video) Carragher opens up ‘excessive’ Everton points deduction

Everton have been deducted 10 points by the Premier League for breaching financial rules and Jamie Carragher has shared his thoughts on the decision.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Scouser said: “It feels very excessive and I do feel for Everton.”

People will certainly have different opinions on the Goodison side’s punishment but it all boils down to what this means to Manchester City and Chelsea.

If 10 points can be taken off our neighbours, then the other rule breakers will have to ready themselves for even more severe deductions in any future decisions.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Everton’s points deduction via @SkySportsPL:

"It feels very excessive and I do feel for Everton." Jamie Carragher believes the 10 point deduction to the Toffees is a harsh punishment. pic.twitter.com/b7HkoUeRAH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 17, 2023

