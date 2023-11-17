(Video) Luis Diaz shines for Colombia and bags a brace during 2-1 defeat of Brazil

Luis Diaz was at his exhilarating best for Colombia during the early hours of Friday morning as Nestor Lorenzo’s side defeated Brazil 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier.

The Liverpool star netted a superb brace to bring his side from a goal down after Gabriel Martinelli’s opened the scoring in the first half.

But it wasn’t just our No. 7’s goals which caught the eye.

The ex-Porto man was a constant threat down the left flank and Emerson Royal will have been having nightmares about the 26-year-old after he tormented him all game.

Diaz’s direct and pacy style of play is an absolute nightmare for defenders and let’s hope the winger can carry this fine form into a red shirt!

Check Lucho’s performance below via @1947production on X:

Luis Diaz vs Brazil pic.twitter.com/CSCN00nUVX — 1947 (@1947production) November 17, 2023

