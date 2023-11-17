(Video) Luis Diaz’s father overwhelmed with emotion as LFC ace scores twice vs Brazil

Luis Diaz’s father was understandably overwhelmed with emotion as he watched his son score twice against Brazil.

A double in the second-half of action saw Colombia strike back in quick succession after Gabriel Martinelli’s early opener to win the World Cup qualifier.

After the testing period the Diaz family has gone through of late, it’s absolutely wonderful to witness the scenes captured by Fanatiz on X.

