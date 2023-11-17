‘He’s world class’ – Jose Enrique explains why 25-y/o Liverpool man wants to change position

Jose Enrique believes one of Jurgen Klopp’s star men no longer wants to play in his usual position.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has become recognised as one of the best right backs in the world in recent years after winning every major trophy possible with Liverpool.

Towards the back end of last season and during the start of the new campaign, however, the Scouser has been deployed in an inverted full-back role which sees the 25-year-old step into midfield when the Reds have possession.

Our No. 66 operated as a central midfielder during his Academy days and is also preferred in the middle of the park by England boss Gareth Southgate, and ex-Red Enrique believes Alexander-Arnold has what it takes to shine in the engine room.

“I don’t think Trent wants to play as right back anymore,” Enrique told Squawka (via The Boot Room). “He loves to play more in the middle role, because he has more control of the game, he has more vision, he can play left, right, and obviously the ability is there. He’s world class with the ball at his feet, there’s no doubt about that. But I think it’s a little bit different because the right side of Liverpool is very exposed because of it.”

READ MORE: ‘The truth is’ – Liverpool ace’s father admits his son’s ‘dream’ is to play for Barcelona

There’s no doubt that our vice-captain has the ability to operate as a midfielder.

He can beat a man with his sharp dribbling while also capable of spraying the ball all over the pitch with his world class passing ability.

The defender is also a specialist set-piece taker and we believe his future may very well lie in midfield.

His defensive ability has always drew criticism, unfairly so most of the time, but getting him on the ball in more dangerous positions up the pitch certainly makes sense.

If a new right back can be signed in January, or in the summer, it’ll be interesting to see what Jurgen Klopp’s plan is for the England international.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 12 Review 🤩: Tsimikas benching frustration, Palmer bargain? Time to sell Heung-min Son?