Journalist: Jurgen Klopp made Liverpool player’s life ‘uncomfortable’ but it’s now paying off

Darwin Nunez previously divided neutrals and commentators alike with his performance in 2022/23.

Since discovering some consistency and improving his defensive output in the side, the Uruguayan is beginning to change hearts and minds.

Dean Jones, for one, has paid tribute to the 24-year-old’s remarkable potential, crediting Jurgen Klopp for forcing the striker into ‘uncomfortable situations’ for his own benefit.

“I think we’re starting to see that the sky is the limit for him,” the journalist told GIVEMESPORT.

“He came through what will be his most difficult year at Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp showed faith in him that I think is being repaid now.

“I think that one of the great things about Jurgen Klopp is that his man management and his understanding of circumstances and situations is very good, allowing players time when they need it, but also pushing them and putting them into uncomfortable situations when they probably don’t want it.

“And that would include playing Darwin Nunez when he wasn’t on it and was going through tough times.”

The proof is in the pudding – 13 goal contributions in 17 games (a goal or assist every 67.07 minutes), which is only six off his tally last term (19 at a rate of a goal or assist every 124,47 minutes).

READ MORE: ‘It wasn’t easy’: Arthur Melo’s agent opens up client’s life at Liverpool amid injury issues

READ MORE: BBC pundit says Liverpool could transform £35m player by changing his position

Is Darwin Nunez getting enough credit?

Quite probably not looking at those numbers!

To say the Uruguayan international has almost halved his goal contribution rate, whilst improving his all-round play, is astonishing.

He’s not the finished product just yet, mind, though which striker is at 24 years of age?

The sky is indeed the limit!

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 12 Review 🤩: Tsimikas benching frustration, Palmer bargain? Time to sell Heung-min Son?