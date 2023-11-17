‘The truth is’ – Liverpool ace’s father admits his son’s ‘dream’ is to play for Barcelona

One Liverpool star’s father has admitted it would be his son’s ‘dream’ to play for Barcelona at some point during his career.

Luis Diaz is one of many players adored by Reds supporters due to not only his impressive ability but also the work rate and commitment he shows when out on the pitch.

The Colombian’s father, Luis Manuel Diaz, who was only released recently after being kidnapped in the South American country, witnessed the former Porto man net a stunning brace against Brazil last night and after the game he made some interesting comments regarding his son.

“The truth is that I know very little about Barcelona at the moment,” the winger’s father told Win Sports (via Sports Witness). “It is true that Luis is a loyal Barcelona fan and it would be his dream to go there. So far I would like to thank Porto and Liverpool for the way they welcomed him and received him.

“Luis is a player who finds it easy to win over because of the way he is, because of his humility, his work, his dedication, he is a very disciplined player, thank God. There would be no problem if Luis came to Barcelona because it is a top team and one of the best in the world.”

It’s not too surprising to hear that a South American dreams of plying their trade in La Liga.

Liverpool have seen the likes of Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho make the move to the Nou Camp from Anfield with the lure of the Catalan giants too hard for some to turn down.

The hope is, however, that Diaz can see Jurgen Klopp is currently in the process of building his ‘Liverpool 2.0’ side and that there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about what the future holds on Merseyside.

Our No. 7 appears to be loving life at L4 following his move from Porto and after winning both the FA Cup and League Cup during his debut campaign in a red shirt, he’ll be eager to add to his trophy collection in England in the coming years.

