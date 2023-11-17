(Video) Liverpool-linked Andre defends superbly to deny Luis Diaz during Brazil’s clash with Colombia

Colombia defeated Brazil 2-1 in the early hours of Friday morning and Liverpool fans will have been delighted to see Luis Diaz win the game for his country with a superb brace.

Although Alisson Becker was on the losing side, our No.1 can be pleased with how he performed with a number of impressive stops during the game.

Reds supporters will have also had half an eye on Liverpool-linked midfielder Andre.

The 22-year-old, who was a part of the Fluminense side that won the Copa Libertadores earlier this month, is believed to be on Jurgen Klopp’s radar as he continues his search for a deep-lying midfielder.

READ MORE: ‘Excessive & not right’ – Carragher responds to PL’s decision to hand Everton 10-point deduction

Fresh reports are now claiming the Anfield outfit have taken the lead in the race for the footballer’s signature, ahead of the likes of Fulham, Arsenal, Manchester United and other linked outfits.

Andre showed what he’s about last night during one moment in particular. He found himself in a rather difficult position as the only defender while Diaz attacked him at pace.

The dynamic midfielder positioned himself cleverly and got his body shape spot on in order to prevent our No. 7 with a superb sliding block.

It’ll be interesting to see whether we make our move in January – we’ll just have to wait and see!

Check his superb block below via @LFCTransferRoom on X:

André passing the @LFC test after taking on Luis Diaz 👀⏳ pic.twitter.com/x0j5XGtvCr — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) November 17, 2023

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 12 Review 🤩: Tsimikas benching frustration, Palmer bargain? Time to sell Heung-min Son?