Liverpool’s Premier League rivals face relegation if Everton point deduction stance stands – report

Everton have been deducted 10 points by the Premier League for breaching the financial rules within the game and whether you think that’s good news or not, it sets a precedent for any future offences.

As reported in the Daily Mail: ‘Chelsea and Man City look set to face RELEGATION from the Premier League after Everton’s 10-point deduction, if they are found guilty of breaking FFP rules, says a former financial advisor to the champions’

It’s been widely publicised that Manchester City have also breached the same rules in recent years and whilst their investigation goes on, this one for our neighbours has met a conclusion.

If the points that the Blues have lost are magnified for the amount of rule breaks from the current champions of England, then we could seriously see them plummet the leagues – not just the top division.

Chelsea are also brazenly flexing their spending power and that also feels like a bubble that is not too far from bursting, something which could lead to another point deduction.

For all the complaints around FSG’s spending, at least we don’t have this cloud of possible punishment hanging over our every achievement that will hopefully come in the next few years.

If we see some serious rivals for the title in this season and the coming years be hit with a relegation, then there are few teams better placed than us to go and stake our claim to more silverware.

It’s all hypothetical at this point but we and everyone else in the country are eagerly awaiting the day that Pep Guardiola’s side get their comeuppance and face a similar punishment to those across Stanley Park – although surely much more severe.

