‘It hurts a lot’ – Norway medic speaks out after Erling Haaland suffers ‘twist in his ankle’ ahead of Liverpool clash

Erling Haaland appeared to pick up a knock during Norway’s 2-0 friendly defeat of the Faroe Islands last night, sparking concerns about his fitness ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool next weekend.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward was introduced into the action as a half-time substitute but after attempting to convert an effort at the back post, the 23-year-old went down holding his ankle and requiring treatment.

He managed to finish the game, however, and Norway medic Ola Sand explained the apparent injury after the full-time whistle.

“It was much of the same that happened against Bournemouth a week and a half ago,” Sand told Norwegian outlet VG (via Manchester World). “He has had it before too. He gets a slight twist in his ankle, where he is a bit vulnerable. It hurts a lot right away, and then it goes away pretty quickly.

“Now he will receive some treatment, then there will be peace and rest and then we will see how he is tomorrow morning. We have already spoken to City. Erling has spoken to both City and [chief doctor] Mario [Pafundi] already.”

Manchester City currently top the Premier League table with 28 points ahead of Liverpool’s visit to the Etihad a week on Saturday.

The Reds are just a single point behind Pep Guardiola’s side at the moment and although we may only be in November, the clash is already looking like a huge one in regards to this season’s title race.

The Sky Blues have won the last three league titles but Jurgen Klopp and Co. will be eager to end their period of dominance this time around.

The Merseysiders have not tasted victory at the Etihad since the Champions League quarter-final clash in 2018 and Liverpool’s hopes of three points would be boosted if Haaland was to be ruled out.

A number of City players have withdrew from international duty with knocks in recent days, but we wouldn’t be the slightest surprised to see the Norwegian and the rest of the ‘injured’ players involved against us next week.

Nathan Ake, Ederson, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes will not be involved with their respective national squads over the current break due to injury, while Rodri was absent during Spain’s win over Cyprus on Thursday due to a knock.

