Ahead of Gerrard: Pennant believes ‘phenomenal’ 31-y/o is ‘Liverpool’s best-ever’ PL player ‘due to his stats’

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant believes a current Reds star is the club’s ‘best-ever Premier League player’ – even ahead of Steven Gerrard.

Our former No. 8 is recognised by many as Liverpool’s greatest ever players for what he did during his 17-year stint at the club.

He captained the Anfield outfit for 12 years and won every major trophy possible, except the top-flight title, turning down offers to join other European giants during his time at L4.

Pennant, however, believes it’s current Kop icon Mo Salah who is Liverpool’s greatest player of the Premier League era.

”You’d have to say Salah is Liverpool’s best-ever Premier League player simply due to his stats,” Pennant told King Casino Bonus (via DAZN).

“We understand what Steven Gerrard did for Liverpool, but if you’re looking at goals, assists, and overall numbers, Salah has been phenomenal and has broken all kinds of records.

“You’d have to say he’s one of Liverpool’s best players of the Premier League era.’’

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool-linked Andre defends superbly to deny Luis Diaz during Brazil’s clash with Colombia

Salah has won it all with the Reds following his move from AS Roma in 2017.

He’s the club’s record goal scorer in the Premier League and in Europe and has scored 198 goals in 322 appearances (across all competitions).

Despite now being the wrong side of 30 the Egyptian King appears to be getting sharper and sharper each season and has already registered 16 goal contributions in 17 games this term.

He’s been a vital part of the success Jurgen Klopp has tasted during his tenure and with our German tactician currently in the process of building his ‘Liverpool 2.0’ side our No. 11 is likely to remain a key figure moving forward.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 12 Review 🤩: Tsimikas benching frustration, Palmer bargain? Time to sell Heung-min Son?