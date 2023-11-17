(Video) ‘Should’ve done more’: Richards criticises two CL-winning LFC midfielders for not winning enough

Liverpool have had some of the best players in the world represent us but Micah Richards has criticised the achievements of two of them.

Speaking on the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, the former defender said: “They should’ve done more, Alonso and Gerrard, and Mascherano as well – they had all three of them…

“And you just think with that midfield they should have done more”.

Seeing as both Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso won the Champions League during their time at Anfield, as was pointed out by Alan Shearer, they certainly didn’t end their careers empty handed.

We all would have liked to have seen the Reds win the Premier League during this era but they certainly contributed a lot to us and have the winners’ medals to prove it.

You can watch Richards' comments on Gerrard and Alonso

Xabi Alonso 🤝 Steven Gerrard An incredible duo, but @MicahRichards reckons they should've achieved more! 🏆 Agree? 🤔 #MOTDTop10 pic.twitter.com/G5jW4Sxbeo — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 16, 2023

