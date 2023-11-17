(Video) Irate Mo Salah goes chest to chest with Djibouti opponent; referee has to separate them

It was a good evening for Liverpool forwards with Mo Salah joining Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz in playing a decisive role in his international clash.

The Egyptian was in devasting form against Djibouti, registering four goals in the 6-0 thrashing of their World Cup qualifier opponent.

When attempting to win back possession in the second-half, however, the No.11 took exception to the behaviour of one member of the opposition.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC__vision):