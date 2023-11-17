(Video) Trent recreates Stevie G in gingerbread form as he competes against Henderson in bake-off challenge

Trent Alexander-Arnold is unashamedly a massive Liverpool fan and a lover of Steven Gerrard, so when he had the chance to make a gingerbread man of his favourite ever player – it was only ever going to be in the form of one man.

Competing against Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice and Kieran Trippier, our No.66 had to impress Paul Hollywood with his baking skills.

The whole video is a great watch and it’s sure to bring a smile to your face when you hear how much the West Derby-born pass master loves our former captain.

It’s also great to see the bond between the Al-Ettifaq midfielder and his ex-teammate, which is still clearly very much in place.

You can watch Trent Alexander-Arnold re-create Gerrard via Channel 4 Sport on YouTube:

