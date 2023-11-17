Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool captaincy is an ‘incentive’ despite there being ‘a lot involved’

Virgil van Dijk has denied that being awarded the Liverpool captaincy has a ‘negative impact’ on his game and instead believes wearing the armband is ‘more of an incentive’.

The central defender, who also captains the Netherlands, was named Liverpool skipper following the departure of Jordan Henderson in the summer.

The former Southampton and Celtic man has looked back to his best so far this term and is appearing to thrive with the added responsibility.

Our No. 4 has become recognised as one of the best defenders in the world since joining the club in January of 2018.

After sustaining a knee injury during the 2020/21 campaign, however, the 32-year-old struggled to return to his best and was part of the Liverpool side that disappointed on all fronts last term.

The Dutchman is performing superbly this season and is yet to be dribbled past in the Premier League so far during the new campaign.

He’s winning the majority of his duels and looking sharp again which will only boost our chances of picking up some silverware this season.

