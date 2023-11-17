(Video) Wow: The Darwin Nunez goal that helped end Argentina’s 14-match unbeaten streak

Jubilation in the stands as Colombia secured victory against Brazil… disappointment for Argentina who saw their 14-game unbeaten streak ended by Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan sensation netted late to double the lead for Marcelo Bielsa’s men and put them second in their World Cup qualifying table, two points behind Leo Messi’s outfit.

It was perhaps the most Liverpool-esque of goals, with the former Benfica hitman sprinting away in a lightning-quick counter before netting past Emiliano Martinez.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Supersport (via @AnythingLFC_):