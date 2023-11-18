‘Unfortunately’: Erling Haaland has City fans sweating with injury update one week ahead of Liverpool game

Erling Haaland has confirmed online that he will miss Sunday’s international meeting between Norway and Scotland.

The Manchester City forward shared the relevant post on x (formerly Twitter), a week ahead of the return of domestic football and a Premier League tie with Liverpool.

Unfortunately, I am missing tomorrow’s game against Scotland. Wishing the boys all the best. Now treatment and trying to get back asap 💪🏻🙏🏻🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/nnNGCWrypM — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) November 18, 2023

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker has pulled out of the squad entirely, according to Sky Sports, with the player experiencing a great deal of pain.

READ MORE: ‘Really complicated’: Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Mo Salah being sold in January or the summer

READ MORE: Liverpool player told he simply won’t get ahead of starter in his position w/o injury

Mounting injury issues for Pep Guardiola

The Norwegian joins a burgeoning list of injured stars, including Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Ederson, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes.

It remains to be seen whether the issue affecting Haaland is serious enough to keep him out of next Saturday’s hosting of the Reds.

It’s always a huge shame to see such talented footballers miss one of the most highly anticipated fixtures in club football, so we’ll be wishing the 23-year-old the speediest of recoveries.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 12 Review 🤩: Tsimikas benching frustration, Palmer bargain? Time to sell Heung-min Son?