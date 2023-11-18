(Video) Gerrard-esque: Harvey Elliott smashes in 25-yard rocket goal in England U21s tie

Harvey Elliott scored one of the standout goals of the international break with a long-range belter against Serbia U21s.
The Liverpool midfielder put the young Lions 3-0 up in the second-half with a special strike from outside the box.
Bearing in mind the limited number of minutes the 20-year-old is getting at club football, it’s quite remarkable how influence he continues to exert domestically and internationally.
What a player the Reds have on their hands!
