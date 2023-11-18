Liverpool’s heartwarming gesture to Luis Diaz’s family shared online after emotional Colombia win

Emotions were understandably raw as footage captured Luis Diaz’s father joyously celebrating his son’s match-winning goals against Brazil.

It had been an extremely trying time for the family, with Luis Manuel Diaz Jimenez recently freed after being held hostage by the ELN for almost two weeks.

Carl Markham now reports on X that Liverpool have planned to whisk away their player’s parents and family to England for the Christmas period.

Luis Días’ parents and wider family are to spend Christmas with him in the UK after @LFC chartered a private jet to fly them from Colombia overnight after their recent kidnap ordeal. — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) November 18, 2023

READ MORE: Next Trent: Liverpool could make £60m-plus saving if they sign midfield wonderkid now

READ MORE: Liverpool ready to offer £52m January target starting role in first-XI to lure him to Anfield – report

A lovely gesture Liverpool

After all our 26-year-old sensation has gone through, it will be a welcome move no doubt to be able to spend time with his loved ones in the UK.

It’s a truly heartwarming gesture from the club, and whilst it won’t instantly repair the emotional damage caused by the ordeal, it’s good to know that we’re making efforts to look after our own.

What a lovely piece of news after the left-sided winger scored a brace to sink Brazil in their World Cup qualifier!

You’ll Never Walk Alone, Luis.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 12 Review 🤩: Tsimikas benching frustration, Palmer bargain? Time to sell Heung-min Son?