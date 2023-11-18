Jurgen Klopp’s private comments prove Liverpool have already replaced ‘insane’ ex-Red

Liverpool appear to have found their Bobby Firmino replacement in Cody Gakpo judging by Jurgen Klopp’s private comments to the player.

The former PSV attacker shared details of his conversation with the German tactician in January, in which the former was credited with sharing similar traits to the Reds’ ‘insane’ (Echo) ex-No.9.

“I feel very much at home in Liverpool. Football is going well, we live nicely,” the Dutchman told Algemeen Dagblad (via Sport Witness).

“My girlfriend is happy, and my family and friends are also experiencing everything. Then you are blessed.

“He (Klopp) immediately said in January: ‘Cody can play good pressing, he can do as a striker what Roberto Firmino did for us for years.’ I am challenged to get out of my comfort zone. I like that.”

The 24-year-old hasn’t been entrusted with that role as frequently this term, though has nonetheless proved more than effective when called upon.

Liverpool are blessed with attacking options

We can get so caught up in how underrated Diogo Jota is that it seems we perhaps also overlook Gakpo in the process.

The Dutchman can, rather amazingly, fulfil the Firmino role to a more than competent standard. That said, it shouldn’t be forgotten he originally caught the eye as a powerful left-sided attacker who thrives on space outside the box in which he can run into.

His ability to function deeper than a normal forward has lent itself well to a midfield position at times this term, though we’re certainly far keener to see what he can accomplish further afield.

