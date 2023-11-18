Liverpool could hijack potential Man City move for goalscoring whirlwind; he’s on 16 goal contributions

Liverpool could provide fierce competition for Leroy Sane’s signature this summer.

It has been suggested that Jurgen Klopp may feel inclined to bring the German back to the Premier League according to Sky Germany (as relayed by Sport Witness).

It’s news that won’t be welcomed by decision-makers at Manchester City judging by Christian Falk’s report on X noting the shared interest in the Bayern Munich winger.

Our Story: Manchester City is like Liverpool interested in a Transfer of Leroy Sané in Summer 2024 @BILD_Sport @alto — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 16, 2023

The Bundesliga ace has been in imperious form this term, registering 16 goal contributions in 18 games (across all competitions).

Replacing Mo Salah?

We can understand the reports linking us with the former Sky Blues forward. He can play both on the left and right wing, he’s a serious goalscorer and creative threat, not to mention shares a contract expiry date with Mo Salah.

Whether Sane should be considered the perfect replacement for our Egyptian King (should one even be required in the first place)… we have our doubts about that!

The No.10 is set to turn 28 at the start of the new year, which begs the question as to the point of replacing Salah with a player who’s less than four years younger.

If it will be anyone, our money’s on someone 25 or younger who can at least grow with the side.

