Liverpool ready to offer £52m January target starting role in first-XI to lure him to Anfield – report

Liverpool’s quest for a left-footed centre-back could lead them to make a big ploy for Goncalo Inacio’s signature.

Spanish outlet Nacional (via Paisley Gates) now reports that the Reds would be prepared to offer the 22-year-old defender a starting role in the team to persuade him over alternative suitors.

This comes amid alleged interest from La Liga superpowers Barcelona and Real Madrid.

READ MORE: Journalist: Jurgen Klopp made Liverpool player’s life ‘uncomfortable’ but it’s now paying off

READ MORE: ‘It wasn’t easy’: Arthur Melo’s agent opens up client’s life at Liverpool amid injury issues

Liverpool must show the money

The Portuguese centre-back will not be allowed to depart Sporting for anything less than his £52.5m release clause.

Whilst that figure shouldn’t necessarily deter us in the upcoming window, we’re struggling to wrap our heads around the club reportedly offering a starting role.

With Virgil van DIjk back to his imperious best, Jurgen Klopp surely couldn’t sanction such a move?

That would then mean either pushing out Ibrahima Konate and playing Inacio in a less natural position, or a tactical switch-up that would allow him to feature in a back three, similar to what he’s currently experiencing.

Quite a lot of change just for one, albeit talented, centre-back signing.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 12 Review 🤩: Tsimikas benching frustration, Palmer bargain? Time to sell Heung-min Son?