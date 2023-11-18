Liverpool player told he simply won’t get ahead of starter in his position w/o injury

Caoimhin Kelleher has been advised that he’s unlikely to ever get ahead of Alisson Becker without the Brazilian suffering an injury.

That shouldn’t shock many readers at Empire of the Kop given our No.1’s status as arguably the leading goalkeeper in world football.

With that in mind, Darren Randolph has advised our second-choice Irish stopper to depart the club in the interest of furthering his career.

“I think it’s brilliant for Caoimhin to be at Liverpool and to play in the games he plays in, but I think for his career and his development to set his own path he may need to leave,” the pundit spoke on Virgin Media Sport (via The Boot Room). “Realistically he has Alisson in front of him and barring injury, he’s going to be there for a long time.”

Whilst the former Ringmahon Rangers goalkeeper has collected five appearances already this season, it’s indeed far too few for a player of his quality.

What a void it would leave

Just to make it clear: we’re fully in support of Kelleher finding a new club in the window or two if that is indeed his wish.

The 24-year-old has been a marvellous servant for the club, playing a key part in our cup runs of 2021/22, not to mention being arguably the leading No.2 ‘keeper in England in recent years.

Playing behind Alisson, though, you have to accept that you’re highly unlikely to be a regular starter for the foreseeable future. It’s simply not a tenable position for a footballer who has aspirations of being his nation’s first-choice shotstopper.

Selfishly, on our end, of course, it would leave quite the void for us to fill.

Perhaps it creates an opportunity for one of younger stars, of the likes of Marcelo Pitaluga and Co.?

