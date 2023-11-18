Liverpool could resurrect interest in £30m player in January after source’s claim – report

Liverpool reportedly still hold Andre Trindade in high regard, with the player ticking ‘a lot of boxes’.

Football Insider reports that Fluminense would be prepared to accept a £30m offer for the midfielder in January.

Despite claims to the contrary, the Reds’ resolve will surely be tested at such a low price should they still require a new No.6.

Time to go back in January?

It’s unclear exactly what Liverpool’s next best move is in light of contradicting reports.

If we opt to go for an alternative target or stick to our guns with Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru End and Stefan Bajcetic, it perhaps should offer some warning to other suitors.

With three players potentially vying for the same spot (once our young Spanish Serb is back in action), we could understand the club being cautious.

Ultimately, despite receiving a raft of criticism, we wouldn’t feel in the worst hands possible with our Argentine summer signing still in the No.6 spot.

