(Video) Superb: What Liverpool target did on int’l duty will only make fans want him more

Andre Trindade may have been on the losing side in Brazil’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Colombia but he’ll have still impressed Liverpool fans with one moment.

With Luis Diaz bearing down on goal in the first-half of action at the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez Stadium, the Fluminense midfielder made a last-ditch tackle to deny the Liverpool man an attempt.

It’s exactly the kind of gusto in the face of sheer pressure that’s sure to have won him over a few more admirers of the red persuasion.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of sportv (via @WilcoFtbl):