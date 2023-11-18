Insane: How many Man City seasons would be affected by a points deduction after Everton decision

We could yet see a more lenient punishment levelled against Manchester City, even should all 115 charges against the club be proven correct.

Hypothetically, however, just how far back would a points deduction go if – according to the logic of Everton’s 10-point deduction for one financial breach – the Sky Blues were to be hammered for every charge?

Hilariously, 90Min’s Scott Saunders has the answer on X, noting that Pep Guardiola’s men would be ‘on zero points for every season dating back to 2010/11’.

If Man City got deducted 10 points for every one of their 115 charges they'd be on zero points for every season dating back to 2010/11 and be left with around half their points total for 09/10. Just saying. — Scott Saunders (@__scottsaunders) November 17, 2023

Goodness gracious.

What could happen to Manchester City?

Anything from points deductions to the removal of titles and a possible relegation have been touted as potential punishments.

Whilst handing back titles won unfairly during the period in question might offer some clubs some late vindication, it’s difficult to imagine many feeling entirely well-served by the justice dished out.

If a 10-point deduction for Everton’s financial mismanagement is the bar that has been set, however, we’ll be observing matters over the coming years with great interest ourselves.

