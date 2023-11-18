‘Really complicated’: Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Mo Salah being sold in January or the summer

You’d have to think the chances of Liverpool sanctioning Mo Salah’s exit this January are so slim as to be negligible.

Fabrizio Romano certainly can’t see the Egyptian departing Anfield in the upcoming window, with a summer switch less complicated by comparison.

“In January I see him staying, absolutely. I see him staying, I see Mo Salah being a part of the Liverpool project,” the Italian spoke on Kick.

“Absolutely, nothing to mention on that. I don’t think anything can happen in the January transfer window.

“At the moment the message from Liverpool is the same as we had in the summer, Liverpool want to count on Mo Salah, he’s an absolutely crucial player for them.

“Remember that when they received important approaches from Mo Salah in the summer, in the final days of the European transfer market Saudi offered a package worth around £150m, an incredible amount of money for Mo Salah, and in that case, Liverpool said no, so I don’t see them selling the player in the middle of the season, a very important season for Liverpool.

“They are still there fighting to win the Premier League, doing very well in the Europa League, so it’s a positive season for Liverpool. I don’t see them ruining it by selling Mo Salah in January. In the summer we will see, but in January I think it will be really complicated.”

The 31-year-old’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025, leaving the Reds with a difficult decision to make in less than a year’s time.

READ MORE: Liverpool player told he simply won’t get ahead of starter in his position w/o injury

READ MORE: Insane: How many Man City seasons would be affected by a points deduction after Everton decision

Can Liverpool even justify selling Mo Salah?

It’s the age-old question when it comes to older players supposedly close to (or past) their expiration date.

Does a club like Liverpool, without mountains of oil-soaked cash at our disposal, look to capitalise on the Saudi boom or any other with a spare £200m in their wallet for a then 32-year-old?

Likewise, can we really justify parting ways with the greatest right-winger of his generation in Mo Salah when he keeps performing week in, week out?

Our Egyptian King’s already taken in a haul of 16 goal contributions in 17 games (across all competitions) so far and we’re not even in December! Just how many is he going to have tallied to his name come May?

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 12 Review 🤩: Tsimikas benching frustration, Palmer bargain? Time to sell Heung-min Son?