(Video) Alexander-Arnold calls out ‘selfish’ Ramsdale in England training

Trent Alexander-Arnold has already shown off his baking skills and clashed with Marcus Rashford in this international break and now he’s calling out another one of his teammates.

During an ‘Inside Access’ video from England’s YouTube channel, the players were shown boarding the team bus with hot drinks and each revealed what was inside their cup.

When it came to our No.66 though, he was in the minority of not having a drink in his hand and he blamed this on the selfishness of Aaron Ramsdale.

The Arsenal goalkeeper didn’t seem to try too hard to clear his name, showing that there must have been some truth in the Scouser’s allegations.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments about Ramsdale (from 4:31) via England on YouTube:

