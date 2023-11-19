‘Brings so much joy’ – Alisson says ‘it’s a pleasure’ for him to share a dressing room with 27-y/o Liverpool man

Alisson Becker has heaped huge praise on one of his Liverpool teammates, claiming the 27-year-old is an ‘even better’ person than he is a player.

Kostas Tsimikas has featured regularly under Jurgen Klopp in recent weeks filling in at left back for the injured Andy Robertson.

The Greek Scouser has threw in some mixed performances but after picking up two assists during the Reds’ 3-0 defeat of Brentford last time out, our No. 1 was keen to single him out for praise.

“He’s a lovely guy. I think he brings so much joy to our team every day here,” Alisson told Premier League Productions (via The Boot Room). “It’s a pleasure for me to work together here with him.

“Not talking about his qualities as a player, he is a fantastic player as well; top skills, but as a person [he’s] even better.”

There’s no doubting that Robertson is Jurgen Klopp’s preferred option at left back but Tsimikas has proved on numerous occasions down the years that he’s a brilliant option to call upon.

He is often caught in possession which is something the former Olympiacos man can work on but in an attacking sense he’s really impressive.

Joe Gomez has at times been selected ahead of our No. 21 at full-back so it will be interesting to see who our German tactician picks to start against Manchester City next weekend.

With the amount of quality City’s possess in the wide areas in particular, our defenders are going to have their work cut out.

