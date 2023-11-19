‘Great human being’ – Luis Diaz reveals which Liverpool teammate ‘helped’ him during father’s kidnapping

Luis Diaz has revealed one Liverpool teammate in particular ‘helped’ him during the traumatic kidnapping of his father in Colombia.

The ex-Porto man’s father, Luis Manuel Diaz, was kidnapped on the Colombian border with Venezuela by a unit of the National Liberation Army, or ELN at the end of October.

After 12 days in captivity, however, Diaz senior was released and our No. 7 was keen to explain Alisson Becker helped him out massively during what was an extremely stressful time for the family.

“Alisson very happy, he is a great person,” the Colombian said (as quoted by The Kop Times). “He accompanied me in the last 15 days, he is a great human being and he helped me get through this difficult moment.”

It was great news to hear Diaz’s father had been released just over a week ago before our clash with Toulouse in the Europa League.

The Liverpool winger had missed two games as a result of the ordeal but he’ll now be keen to put this all behind him and help fire Jurgen Klopp’s side towards some silverware.

The 26-year-old threw in an exceptional performance for Colombia during the early hours of Friday as they defeated Brazil 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier.

Our No. 7 netted a brace, with Alisson Becker in goal for Brazil, and the Reds duo shared a beautiful moment after the game.

