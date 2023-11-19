(Video) Harvey Elliott has to be separated from opponent by referee as tempers flare on international duty

Harvey Elliott was on the scoresheet for England U21s last night as they defeated Serbia in their Euro’s qualifier.

As well as showcasing what he can do with the ball at his feet with a stunning strike, the 20-year-old also reminded supporters that he’s not to be messed with.

READ MORE: Ian Wright admits he ‘feels sorry’ for Jurgen Klopp regarding Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City

During first half stoppage time tempers flared as our No. 19 squared up to Serbia skipper Vladimir Lucic before the referee intervened to separate the pair.

The Liverpool ace then then walked away and pulled a rather amusing face at his opponent in an attempt to wind him up further.

Check the incident out below via @TheRedmenTV on X: