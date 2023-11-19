(Video) LFC fans will love Gakpo’s champagne-spraying celebrations for Netherlands

Netherlands have booked their place in the Euros in Germany and it’s safe to say that Cody Gakpo enjoyed being part of the team that helped his nation.

Celebrations after the game led to our No.18 spraying champagne around the dressing room with the fellow Dutch players.

READ MORE: (Video) Obi Mikel names ex-Liverpool man best he ever played against in the Premier League

Let’s hope that this boosted confidence can bleed into the upcoming performances in a Liverpool shirt, especially with Manchester City on the horizon.

Virgil van Dijk will also be buoyed with this news and Ryan Gravenberch will now be eager to book a place in the squad this summer, meaning the trio will be fully focused on being on top form for the rest of our campaign.

You can watch Gakpo’s celebrations via @lfcvana on X:

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red