(Video) Cody Gakpo looked sharp during the Netherlands’ defeat of Ireland in Amsterdam

Cody Gakpo looked sharp last night as the Netherlands defeated Ireland to secure their spot at next year’s European Championships.

Wout Weghorst’s only goal of the game in Amsterdam was enough to earn Ronald Koeman’s side all three points.

Our No. 18 started the game in an attacking midfield position and helped link play excellently with his strong dribbling and eye for a pass.

Since joining the club from PSV in January the Dutchman has showed glimpses of his potential but has struggled for consistency.

It currently remains unclear as to which position is Gakpo’s best with the 24-year-old lighting it up in the Eredivisie on the left flank but often deployed in a midfield role or as a central striker by Jurgen Klopp.

The Eindhoven born talent has registered five goal contributions in 14 appearances for the Reds this term (across all competitions) but there’s no doubt that he’s a brilliant player with a lot more still to give.

