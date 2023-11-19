(Video) Injured Haaland a ‘big blow but not serious’ says Norway coach

The news of an extensive injury list for Manchester City ahead of our meeting is often met with as much excitement as it is scepticism and that’s the case with the latest update on Erling Haaland.

After being ruled out of Norway’s next match with Scotland, the striker’s international manager has provided an update on his fitness.

Speaking with the media, Stale Solbakken said: “Yeah, I would say that’s a big blow for any team… Our doctor has made his own judgement on it. And yeah, so I think that all parties agree that it’s probably a little bit too early (for him to come back against Scotland and play), but it’s not a career threatening injury”.

It’s not clear whether the 23-year-old will play against Jurgen Klopp’s side but the concern doesn’t seem too big at this stage.

You can watch the comments on Haaland via @empireofthekop via X:

Injured Haaland a 'big blow but not serious' says Norway coach 🇳🇴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/31VpnGUPmC — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 19, 2023

