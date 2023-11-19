Liverpool believed to be admirers of 21-y/o Barca ace currently plying his trade in PL – report

Liverpool are reportedly ‘expressing interest’ in a Barcelona ace who is currently on loan in the Premier League.

It was somewhat of a shock when Brighton announced the loan signing of the talented forward in the summer but the Spain international has impressed since his temporary switch to the south coast.

A fresh report from Football Transfers (via Rousing The Kop) now suggests that Jurgen Klopp’s side, alongside Arsenal and Manchester United, are keeping tabs on the 2002-born talent.

Fati has registered four goals and one assist this term (across all competitions) and is enjoying the regular game time under Roberto De Zerbi at the Amex.

Liverpool, however, are pretty well stocked in the attacking department at the moment so a move for another forward would certainly raise a few eyebrows.

The report does add that the player himself is eager to return to the Nou Camp next summer with the intention of securing a spot in Xavi’s starting XI.

The 21-year-old appears to have all the talent required to shine on the biggest stage – we’ll just have to wait and see what happens next year, especially if Saudi Pro League club resume their interest in Mo Salah.

