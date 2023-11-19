Liverpool fans won’t be surprised by Romano’s fitness update on Man City ace ahead of next weekend’s clash

Manchester City fans are sweating on the fitness of a number of their key players ahead of next weekend’s visit of Liverpool to the Etihad.

The Sky Blues currently lead the way in the Premier League on 28 points with Liverpool and Arsenal trailing by a single point.

A number of Pep Guardiola’s key players, such as Nathan Ake, Ederson, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes have not been called up by their respective nations during the current break due to injury while Erling Haaland has confirmed he will miss Norway’s game with Scotland tonight after picking up a knock to his ankle.

Norway medic Ola Sand explained that the 23-year-old suffered a ‘slight twist in his ankle‘ during the defeat of the Faroe Islands on Thursday, but in news that won’t come as much of a surprise to Liverpool supporters, Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed the former Borussia Dortmund forward’s injury ‘is not serious and he will be fit’ for next week’s clash (in a post on his X page).

🔵🇳🇴 🚨Understand Erling Haaland’s injury is not serious and he will be fit for City vs Liverpool. Haaland will not risk to play vs Scotland after his problem but he’ll be regularly back for Man City. pic.twitter.com/Nu0T6Eawrf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2023

It was somewhat expected to see a number of City players remain in Manchester ahead of the huge clash with Liverpool next week.

Chances are that all of those players are involved at the Etihad in what is another pathetic attempt of mind games from Guardiola.

We’ll be right up against it against the Cityzens but let’s hope we can put in a strong performance to come away with something from the game.

It would be a huge boost to our chances of securing a positive result if Haaland is to be ruled out but we cannot see that being the case.

